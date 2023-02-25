Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 17, 2023, special meeting, Feb. 21, 2023, regular meeting and emergency meeting.

• Contract with Meshek & Associates to write an update of the Hazard Mitigation policy. RE: Bid #56.

• Hazard Mitigation Grant Supporting Documentation.

• Lease Purchase Agreement with Armstrong Bank for Emergency Management's purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in the amount of $37,942.00. RE: Bid #55

• Memorandum of Understanding between Muskogee County and Muskogee County Title 19 Fire Departments.

• Purchase Contract between District 3 and Bruckner Truck Sales for the Lease Purchase of a 2024 MP8 Mack Truck Model: P164R, in the amount of $175,744, off of state contract pricing.

• Agreement with Meshek & Associates for Professional Engineering Services concerning improvements to parts of Okay Road.

• Invoice from Lathem Time in the amount of $1,572 for annual subscription.

• Quote from Reveal to the Sheriff’s Office for a service renewal on camera support & maintenance, software support and maintenance, and REVEAL Care Plus.

• Agreement with Superior Linen for floor mats.

• Items needed for courthouse.

• Bids - Bridge Construction for East 23rd Street South in District 2 - Bid No. 57

