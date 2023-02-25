Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 17, 2023, special meeting, Feb. 21, 2023, regular meeting and emergency meeting.
• Contract with Meshek & Associates to write an update of the Hazard Mitigation policy. RE: Bid #56.
• Hazard Mitigation Grant Supporting Documentation.
• Lease Purchase Agreement with Armstrong Bank for Emergency Management's purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in the amount of $37,942.00. RE: Bid #55
• Memorandum of Understanding between Muskogee County and Muskogee County Title 19 Fire Departments.
• Purchase Contract between District 3 and Bruckner Truck Sales for the Lease Purchase of a 2024 MP8 Mack Truck Model: P164R, in the amount of $175,744, off of state contract pricing.
• Agreement with Meshek & Associates for Professional Engineering Services concerning improvements to parts of Okay Road.
• Invoice from Lathem Time in the amount of $1,572 for annual subscription.
• Quote from Reveal to the Sheriff’s Office for a service renewal on camera support & maintenance, software support and maintenance, and REVEAL Care Plus.
• Agreement with Superior Linen for floor mats.
• Items needed for courthouse.
• Bids - Bridge Construction for East 23rd Street South in District 2 - Bid No. 57
