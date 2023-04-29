WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the April 24, 2023 regular meeting.

• Memorandum of Understanding between District 1 and Hilldale School to partner to build a road at Hilldale School.

• Creation of the position of Muskogee County Grant Director and the hiring of Kevin Wilson as the Director.

• Agreement with Ross Construction for a borrow pit   at 2500 N. Main Street, Muskogee, OK, for road materials at $5.00 per load.

• Request from the Mountain View Fire Dept.                         for a recognition of receipt of a certificate of  liability insurance. 

• Take off the table Bid # 63 Flooring for the D.A.’s Office. 

• Bid # 63 Flooring for the D.A.’s Office

• Quit Claim Deed from the Board of County Commissioners to RLR Investments, LLC, for property located in Section 3, Township 14, Range 18, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.

• Acceptance, approval, or modification of the submitted Brushy Mountain Board of Directors as follows: Lisa Tidwell-McKay, Kimberly Dugan, Jennifer Page-Simpson, Frank Barrett, Dustin Hale.

