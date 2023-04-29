WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the April 24, 2023 regular meeting.
• Memorandum of Understanding between District 1 and Hilldale School to partner to build a road at Hilldale School.
• Creation of the position of Muskogee County Grant Director and the hiring of Kevin Wilson as the Director.
• Agreement with Ross Construction for a borrow pit at 2500 N. Main Street, Muskogee, OK, for road materials at $5.00 per load.
• Request from the Mountain View Fire Dept. for a recognition of receipt of a certificate of liability insurance.
• Take off the table Bid # 63 Flooring for the D.A.’s Office.
• Bid # 63 Flooring for the D.A.’s Office
• Quit Claim Deed from the Board of County Commissioners to RLR Investments, LLC, for property located in Section 3, Township 14, Range 18, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• Acceptance, approval, or modification of the submitted Brushy Mountain Board of Directors as follows: Lisa Tidwell-McKay, Kimberly Dugan, Jennifer Page-Simpson, Frank Barrett, Dustin Hale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.