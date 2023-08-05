WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the July 31, 2023 regular meeting.

• Re-imbursement letter for the FY23 Hazard Mitigation Advanced Assistance Project in the amount of $112,032.41.

• Resolution stating source of leverage funds in the amount of $969,881.25 & dedicating those funds as leverage for the FY2019 CDBG-DR Grant.

• Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between District 1 and Oktaha School to oversee the construction of two asphalt driveways.

• 20214 REAP Contract Closeout Certification.

• Resolutions for Disposing of Equipment from Dist. 2 of the following items: District 2:

(1) 2016 Stihl 27 Pole Saw Chainsaw, ID# D330-0223; (1) 2016 Stihl 27 Chainsaw 18”, ID# D330-0222; (1) 2018 Stihl Chainsaw, ID# D330-0224; (1) 2018 Stihl Chainsaw, ID# D330-0225; (1) 1990 John Deere Backhoe, ID# D332-0206; (1) 2008 Chevy Silverado, ID# D301-0229; (1) 2015 Toshibo Laptop, ID# D218-0201; (1) 2016 Stihl Chainsaw 20”-27”, ID# D330-0219; (1) 2002 Battery Charger Solar, ID# D499-0201; (1) 2001 Chevy Silverado 1500 Pickup, Serial #2GCEC19TX11195756; The following items have no Inventory ID numbers or serial numbers:

(1) Snow plow blade and attachment

(1) Case Backhoe Bucket-15”

(1) Case Backhoe Bucket-36”

(1) Motor Stand shop built

(1) Forklift Cherry Picker shop built

(1) Tractor Tire & Wheel

(1) Side Boom Mower

(18) Semi Tires

(10) 16.5 Tires & Wheels

(1) Tommy Lift Gate

(1) 1995 Chevy Tailgate

(1) 2003 Ford Tailgate & Bumper

(2) Older Big Truck Tire & Wheels

(4) Tractor Tires

(12) Grader Tires

(2) Aluminum Tool Boxes

(1) Metal Tool Box

(1) Pile of Used Grader Blades

(2) Fuel Tanks with Stands (300 & 500 Gallons)

(1) Fuel Tank w/Stand

(1) Poratable Buiding in Muskogee

(1) Box of assorted air, fuel, & oil filters

(3) Chain racket come-a-long’s

(2) Natural Gas Wall Infrared Wall Heaters

(1) Truck Cargo Box

(1) Radio Kenwood

(2) Radios Cobra 29LTD Classic

• Contract with Zapata Lawn Service for mowing at the Courthouse Complex.

• Resolution to add a Keycard Access Policy to the Muskogee County Employee Handbook.

• Application & Utility Permit from Polaris Technology for a crossing in District 2 at South 24th Street West.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video