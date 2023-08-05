WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the July 31, 2023 regular meeting.
• Re-imbursement letter for the FY23 Hazard Mitigation Advanced Assistance Project in the amount of $112,032.41.
• Resolution stating source of leverage funds in the amount of $969,881.25 & dedicating those funds as leverage for the FY2019 CDBG-DR Grant.
• Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between District 1 and Oktaha School to oversee the construction of two asphalt driveways.
• 20214 REAP Contract Closeout Certification.
• Resolutions for Disposing of Equipment from Dist. 2 of the following items: District 2:
(1) 2016 Stihl 27 Pole Saw Chainsaw, ID# D330-0223; (1) 2016 Stihl 27 Chainsaw 18”, ID# D330-0222; (1) 2018 Stihl Chainsaw, ID# D330-0224; (1) 2018 Stihl Chainsaw, ID# D330-0225; (1) 1990 John Deere Backhoe, ID# D332-0206; (1) 2008 Chevy Silverado, ID# D301-0229; (1) 2015 Toshibo Laptop, ID# D218-0201; (1) 2016 Stihl Chainsaw 20”-27”, ID# D330-0219; (1) 2002 Battery Charger Solar, ID# D499-0201; (1) 2001 Chevy Silverado 1500 Pickup, Serial #2GCEC19TX11195756; The following items have no Inventory ID numbers or serial numbers:
(1) Snow plow blade and attachment
(1) Case Backhoe Bucket-15”
(1) Case Backhoe Bucket-36”
(1) Motor Stand shop built
(1) Forklift Cherry Picker shop built
(1) Tractor Tire & Wheel
(1) Side Boom Mower
(18) Semi Tires
(10) 16.5 Tires & Wheels
(1) Tommy Lift Gate
(1) 1995 Chevy Tailgate
(1) 2003 Ford Tailgate & Bumper
(2) Older Big Truck Tire & Wheels
(4) Tractor Tires
(12) Grader Tires
(2) Aluminum Tool Boxes
(1) Metal Tool Box
(1) Pile of Used Grader Blades
(2) Fuel Tanks with Stands (300 & 500 Gallons)
(1) Fuel Tank w/Stand
(1) Poratable Buiding in Muskogee
(1) Box of assorted air, fuel, & oil filters
(3) Chain racket come-a-long’s
(2) Natural Gas Wall Infrared Wall Heaters
(1) Truck Cargo Box
(1) Radio Kenwood
(2) Radios Cobra 29LTD Classic
• Contract with Zapata Lawn Service for mowing at the Courthouse Complex.
• Resolution to add a Keycard Access Policy to the Muskogee County Employee Handbook.
• Application & Utility Permit from Polaris Technology for a crossing in District 2 at South 24th Street West.
