Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Oct. 3 regular meeting and the Oct. 4 emergency meeting.

• Interlocal Agreement with the City of Muskogee for water and sewer improvements for a project at John T. Griffin Industrial Park.

• Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Cherokee Nation concerning road & bridge improvement programs for FY23.

• Holidays to be observed by Muskogee County for calendar year 2023.

• Road Crossing Permit for Brian Bowden for a bore on West Harris Rd. 

• West Davis Field Road.

• Presentation for the renewal of medical insurance for 2023.

9:30 - Bids

Treasurer’s Office Flooring, Bid #50

