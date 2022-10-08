Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Oct. 3 regular meeting and the Oct. 4 emergency meeting.
• Interlocal Agreement with the City of Muskogee for water and sewer improvements for a project at John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Cherokee Nation concerning road & bridge improvement programs for FY23.
• Holidays to be observed by Muskogee County for calendar year 2023.
• Road Crossing Permit for Brian Bowden for a bore on West Harris Rd.
• West Davis Field Road.
• Presentation for the renewal of medical insurance for 2023.
9:30 - Bids
Treasurer’s Office Flooring, Bid #50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.