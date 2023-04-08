Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the April 3, 2023 regular meeting.
• Contract for Administrative Services Community Development Block Grant with Eastern Oklahoma Development District.
• Oklahoma FY22 Emergency Management Performance Subgrant Request for Reimbursement.
• Signing and approving the Settlement Participation Forms (Exhibit K) in the Walmart Settlement Agreement dated November 14, 2022, the Teva and Allergan Settlement Agreements dated November 22, 2022, and the CVS and Walgreens Settlement Agreements dated December 9, 2022, as recommended by legal counsel for Muskogee County, and authorize the Chair of the Board of Muskogee County Commissioners to execute the Subdivision Participation Forms for Muskogee County’s participation in the Teva-Allergan-CVS-Walgreens-Walmart Settlement Agreements.
• Use of ARPA Funds for payment of an invoice to BioSafe Global Technologies for ActivePure Replacement cells and filters in the County Jail, in the amount of $9,876.
• Review, approve and/or modifyCIRB five-year plan including project prior itization resolution.
• Use of deductible fund for a District 1 backhoe and trailer that were totaled in an accident on March 14,2023, in an amount up to $175,000.
• Use of ARPA Funds for a drainage project on 63rd Street in Braggs for an amount up to $100,000.
• Use of ARPA Funds for a drainage project on 83rd and 35th streets in District 1 for an amount up to $25,000.
• Use of ARPA Funds for a drainage project on 55th Street in District 1 for an amount up to $35,000.
• Request from the City of Muskogee for conveyance of the following property: Muskogee OT Lots 1 & 2 Block 190 Subdivision Lot 6, (physical address 225 N 9th St., Muskogee, OK).
• Declaration of Surplus from District 1 for the following property: (1) Belshe Equipment Trailer, Inventory ID#348-125; (1) 1995 Chevrolet Pick-up, inventory ID #348-125.
• Executive Session for the purpose of discussing Keefeton Fire Volunteer Department vs. Board of County Commissioners, Case # CV-23-185. Confidential communications between a public body and it’s attorney concerning a pending litigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest; RE: Title 19, Chapter 8, § 307 B 4
• Adjourn Executive Session, return to regular meeting, and take any appropriate action concerning Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department vs Board of County Commissioners, Case # CV-23-185. Re: Title 19, Chapter 8, § 307 B 4
• Bids: Truck for Haskell Vol Fire department – Bid #62
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.