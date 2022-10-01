Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Sept. 26 regular meeting and the Sept. 26 emergency meeting.

• Surplus of one 1990 American General Truck, VIN#2302705, by Mountain View Fire Department.

• Presentation by Shana Breazeale on the topic of elections, voting machines and cyber security.

• Extension of a burn ban.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video