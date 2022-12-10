Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports approval of the of the minutes of the Dec. 5, 2022 regular meeting, and the minutes of the Dec. 2, 2022 emergency meeting.
• Agreement between Guardian RFID and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.
• Payment of Guardian RFID System from the ARPA Account.
• County Utility Permits.
• Bids — Six Months Bids – Bid #51; Flooring for County Clerk’s Office – Bid #52
