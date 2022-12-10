Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

county seal

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports approval of the of the minutes of the Dec. 5, 2022 regular meeting, and the minutes of the Dec. 2, 2022 emergency meeting.

• Agreement between Guardian RFID and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.

• Payment of Guardian RFID System from the ARPA Account.

• County Utility Permits.

• Bids — Six Months Bids – Bid #51; Flooring for County Clerk’s Office – Bid #52

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video