Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 18 regular meeting.
• Treasurer’s Resale Property Financial Statement.
• Bank Resolution for the County Treasurer.
• Request by the Court Clerk for the purchase and installation of closed circuit computer/camera system in Judge Adair’s courtroom.
• A correction to the Expenditure documentation for RWD 1 Pump. Incorrect Commissioner’s district was listed on paperwork.
• Request from Armstrong Bank to authorize changing the names on certain loans from County Treasurer to Board of County Commissioners.
• Detention Services Agreement with Tulsa County for Juvenile Detention Services.
• Declaration of Surplus from Muskogee County District 1 for the following property: 1 Crosley Air Conditioner, Inv ID#209.101.
• Resolution for Disposing of Equipment from Muskogee County District 1 for the following property: 1 Crosley Air Conditioner, Inv ID#209.101.
• Declaration of Surplus from the Muskogee County Treasurer for the following Equipment: (1) HP Envy Photo Copier, (1) Officejet Pro Inventory ID#C-220-63; (1) Dell Keyboard w/mouse Inv ID# CN4AQIVOWS. (2) Scanners IX500 Inventory ID#’s - C-221-12 & C; 221-12; (1) Victor Calculator. C-221-34,
• Update from Kimbra Scott concerning the Smith Ferry Road Project.
• Presentation of a quarterly report from Darla Heller with Workforce Development.
• Presentation from the Health Department informing Commissioners about projected plan and budget with disparities and immunization grants: concerning “Leadership and Health Equity Summit” and Comprehensive media plan.
Commented
