Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the March 20, 2023 regular meeting and minutes of March 20, 2023 special meeting.
• Application and Utility Permit from B&H Construction for a road bore at the following location in District 2 Crossing 13360 U.S 64 (E. 133rd ST. S.)• Application and Utility Permit from Okmulgee County Rural District #20 for a road bore at the following location in District 3 2630 S. 184th St. W., S.184th St. St. W. and W. 23nd St. S then South on S. 184th St. W.
• Equipment Lease Agreement from Dotcom Leasing LLC. for 2 Sharp MX-B376WH copiers in the County Sheriff’s Office.
• Service Agreement from Commissary Express for the purpose of providing commissary services to inmates of the Muskogee County jail facility.
• Food Service Agreement between Muskogee County Detention Center and Summit Food Service, the exclusive right to provide Food Service.
• Agreement for Employment of James T. Johnson as Counsel in regard to AAE Holdings, Inc. d/b/a/ All American Entertainment v. Muskogee County Health Departments No. 23 CVS 3730
• ARPA funds for the Muskogee County Economic Authority (MCEA) for the use of drainage projects related to economic development on Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee.
• Resolution by the Town of Taft to change the name of Grant Avenue, in the Town of Taft, to Sanders Avenue.
• Bids: Truck District 3 Bid # 60, Asphalt Commissioners’ Bid # 61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.