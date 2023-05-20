WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the May 15, 2023.
• Take off the table Bid #65, 55’ Crosstown Bridge in District 1.
• Bid #65, 55’ Crosstown Bridge in District 1.
• Contract between District and successful bidder for a 55’ Crosstown Bridge.
• Fiscal Year 2021 SEFA Report.
• Fiscal Year 2022 SEFA Report.
• Letter from the State Auditor’s Office and authorization of an individual to be designated for responsibility of preparation of the Corrective Action Plan and the Summary Schedule of Prior Audit Findings.
• Lease Purchase Agreement between District 1 and Bruckner Truck Sales, Inc. for the lease of a 2023 Mack Truck, RE: State Contract SW35T.
• Lease of a 2018 Mack Dump Truck, by District 3, to purchase it in the amount of $85,873.09.
• Purchase of a John Deere 320 P-Tier Backhoe Loader from Yellowhouse Machinery Co. in the amount of $147,356.38.
• Presentation from Todd Trennepohl, Ag/4H Youth Development/County Extension Director, regarding an extension update.
• Application & Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a bore .39 miles west & 1.43 miles north of junction OK 2 OK 7171, Porum.
• Application for Temporary Appropriations in the amount of $11,056,263.
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to supply a task force officer.
• Equipment Lease between the Sheriff’s Office and Dotcom Leasing.
• Bid #66 – Flooring for the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office.
• Convene in Executive Session to discuss the purchase or appraisal of real property located in Section 26, Township 13 North, Range 17 East Re: O.S. Title 25 §307 (B)(3)
• Come out of Executive Session and reconvene in Regular Session and take any action or modifications on matters discussed in Executive Session.
Commented
