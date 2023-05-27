WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 22, 2023 regular meeting.
• District 1 purchase contract for a John Deere 320 P-Tier Backhoe Loader from Yellowhouse Machinery Co. in the amount of $147,356.38.
• Application & Utility Permit from Okmulgee Rural Water District #20 for cut dirt or gravel road crossing in District 3 on N 239th St. W: North of 40th St. N and N 239th St. W, crossing at curve.
• Application & Utility Permit from Rural Water Dist. #6 for a road boar under 1999 N 64th Street W. South of Shawnee.
• Review bridge reports and approve invoicing for Eastern Oklahoma Circuit Engineering District 2.
• Resolution to Execute an agreement for the ACCO Self-Insurance Fund (Worker's Comp).
• Intent to Participate and choice of payment options for ACCO-SIF, Worker's Compensation.
• Financing for the District 3 purchase of a 2024 Mack MPB P1648 Truck, on the Revolving Fund, from Bruckner Equipment in the amount of $175,744.
• Take off the table Bid #66 — Flooring for the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office.
• Bid #66-Flooring for the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office.
• Payment from the ARPA Acct. for flooring replacement in the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office.
• Northeast District OSU extension Director Nancy Johnson, and Ag/4-H Youth Development/County Extension Director Todd Trennepohl presenting an extension update regarding building options.
