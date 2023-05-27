WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 22, 2023 regular meeting.

• District 1 purchase contract for a John Deere 320 P-Tier Backhoe Loader from Yellowhouse Machinery Co. in the amount of $147,356.38.

• Application & Utility Permit from Okmulgee Rural Water District #20 for cut dirt or gravel road crossing in District 3 on N 239th St. W: North of 40th St. N and N 239th St. W, crossing at curve.

•   Application & Utility Permit from Rural Water Dist. #6 for a road boar under 1999 N 64th Street W. South of Shawnee.

• Review bridge reports and approve invoicing for Eastern Oklahoma Circuit Engineering District 2.

• Resolution to Execute an agreement for the ACCO Self-Insurance Fund (Worker's Comp).

• Intent to Participate and choice of payment options for ACCO-SIF, Worker's Compensation.

• Financing for the District 3 purchase of a 2024 Mack MPB P1648 Truck, on the Revolving Fund, from Bruckner Equipment in the amount of $175,744.

• Take off the table Bid #66 — Flooring for the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office.

• Bid #66-Flooring for the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office.

• Payment from the ARPA Acct. for flooring replacement in the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office.

• Northeast District OSU extension Director Nancy Johnson, and Ag/4-H Youth Development/County Extension Director Todd Trennepohl presenting an extension update regarding building options.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video