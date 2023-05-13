WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase Orders.
Discussion, modification &/or possible action regarding monthly reports and minutes of the May 8, 2023.
• Hold a public hearing to hear and determine all protests to the conversion and organization of the Oktaha Area Firefighters Association Inc into the Oktaha Area County Fire Department.
• Conversion and organization of the Oktaha Area Firefighters Association Inc into the Oktaha Area County Fire Department.
• resentation from Muskogee County 911 Center on proposed fees for Fiscal Year 2024 and take appropriate action.
• Renewal of an on-site service agreement between Smith’s Detection and the Sheriff’s Office.
• Convening in Executive Session for the purpose of confidential communications between the Board and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or. With the advice of its attorney, the Board has determined that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest; Re: AAE Holdings, Inc vs Muskogee County Health Dept. 23 CVS 3730. Cite: O.S. Title 25 § 307 (B)(4)
• Come out of Executive Session and reconvene in Regular Session and take any action or modifications on matters discussed in Executive Session, Re: AAE Holdings, Inc vs Muskogee County Health Dept. 23 CVS 3730. Cite: O.S. Title 25 § 307 (B)(4)
• Bids: 55’ Crosstown Beam Bridge in Dist. 1 – Bid #65
