WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the August 14, 2023 regular meeting.
• Expenditure from the ARPA account for a road project in District 2 for one mile on E. 123rd St. S between S. 45th E and S. 55th St. E, in the amount of $141,750.
• Expenditure from the ARPA account for a road project in District 2 for one mile on E. 123rd St. S between US 64 going west to S. 25th St. E, in the amount of $141,750.
• Expenditure from the ARPA account for a road project in District 2 for one-half mile on S. 65th St. E between E. 133rd St S. and E. 123rd St S., in the amount of $70,875.
• Quarterly Workforce Development report from Sara Nichols & Heather McDowell.
• Purchase order for the completion of the revolving fund Deere 320P backhoe sale for District 1.
• Appointment of Earnest Gilder as a board member of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority.
• Appointment of Mike Webb as a board member of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority.
• Memorandum of understanding between District 1 and Fort Gibson for repairs to Georgetown Road.
