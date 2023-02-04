Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Jan. 30, 2023 regular meeting.
• Engagement Letter with the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office for county related matters.
• Take off the table Bid #54 – Floor repairs for the County Election Board.
• Bid #54 – Floor repairs for the County Election Board.
• Appointment of Charles Lamont to the Muskogee County Excise and Equalization Board, to fulfill the unexpired term of David White.
• Advertising for bidding the construction of a County Bridge in District 2.
• County Bridge plans for Starvilla Creek located in District 2. This is a 55-foot span bridge design using crosstown beams.
• Request by Wainwright Fire Dept. to purchase a truck.
• Agreement with Collins, Zorn, & Wagner for representation in H&G Contractors, Inc. vs the Board of County Commissioners and County Commissioners in their capacity as County Commissioner, Re: CJ-23-18.
