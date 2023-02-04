Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Jan. 30, 2023 regular meeting.

• Engagement Letter with the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office for county related matters.

• Take off the table Bid #54 – Floor repairs for the County Election Board.

• Bid #54 – Floor repairs for the County Election Board.

• Appointment of Charles Lamont to the Muskogee County Excise and Equalization Board, to fulfill the unexpired term of David White.

• Advertising for bidding the construction of a County Bridge in District 2.

• County Bridge plans for Starvilla Creek located in District 2. This is a 55-foot span bridge design using crosstown beams.

• Request by Wainwright Fire Dept. to purchase a truck.

• Agreement with Collins, Zorn, & Wagner for representation in H&G Contractors, Inc. vs the Board of County Commissioners and County Commissioners in their capacity as County Commissioner, Re: CJ-23-18.

