Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 11 regular meeting.

• Selection of a payment option for the ACCO Self Insured Group (SIG) Property & Liability Coverage for Muskogee County.

• Taking in approximately 1/8 mile of S 135th St. E lying south of E 243rd St. S, in Muskogee County District 2.

• Expenditure from the ARPA Fund to pay for the District 2 LOW WATER BRIDGE – Bid#46.

• 324A Claim Form for Right-of-Way Acquisitions.

• Membership Dues from CODA, in the amount of $1,139.

• Request from R.L.R. Investments concerning a 60’ Roadway Easement along South 24th Street belonging to the County.

• $100K ARPA request for RWD1 for a pump that is needed to facilitate the water needs for the new, large industrial development in Oktaha.

• District 3 taking in the following legally described road: 

North 10 of the South ½ of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast 1/4 & the

South 10 of the North ½ of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast 1/4 & Beginning at the

Southwest Corner of the North ½ of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast 1/4, Thence N81°11’14”W 362.3 N77°19’05”W 76.7 N21°40’12”E 20 S75°14’53 of Section25

Township 15 North Range 17 East, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.

• Treasurer’s Resale Property Financial Statement.

• Bank Resolution for the County Treasurer.

• Request for conveyance of the following property by the Town of Warner: Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28 Township 12 North Range 19 East Farmland in Warner.

• Request by the Court Clerk for the purchase and installation of closed circuit computer/camera system in Judge Adair’s courtroom.

• Lease/purchase of a backhoe from Yellowhouse Machinery by District 1in the amount of $126,841.25.

• Agreement between District 1 and Armstrong Bank for the lease/purchase of a backhoe.

