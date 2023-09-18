WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept 11, 2023 regular meeting
• County Road Use/Maintenance and Repair agreement.
• 324-A Claim Form for Smith Ferry Road Project, JP#35987(04).
• Letter of Intent concerning the grant from the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Revolving Fund.
• District 3 Buy Back for a 2018 John Deere Grader from Armstrong Bank in the amount of $160,308.25.
• District 3 financing $80,000 2018 John Deere Grader.
• FY23 Emergency Management Performance Grant.
• Juvenile Detention Services Contract with Tulsa County.
• Minutes of the Sept. 14, 2023 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. special meetings
