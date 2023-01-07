Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Dec. 28, 2022 regular meeting.
• District 3 purchase of a Kubota compact track loader SVL97-2, utilizing ARPA Funds, from Stewart Martin Kubota.
• District 3 purchase of a Kubota KX08045 Super Series Excavator, utilizing the CARES Fund, from Stewart Martin Kubota.
• District 2 purchase of a Kubota compact track loader SVL97-2, utilizing ARPA Funds, from Stewart Martin Kubota.
• Agreement for Engineering Services between District 1 and Meshek & Associates, LLC.
• Presentation of the routine FY2023 budget from the OSU Extension office and introduction of the new HOP Educator, Leo Perez.
