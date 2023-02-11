Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb 6, 2023 regular meeting.
• District 1 surplus for the following equipment: (1) Impact Wrench ID # 659.99
• District 1 Resolutions for Disposing of Equipment for the following items: (1) Gasoline Fuel Pump, No Serial #; (1) Echo Concrete Saw, Serial # 358583; (1) Stanley Breaker Drill Jack Hammer, Serial # 8D106; (1) Cement Mixer, No Serial #; (1) Air Compressor, Serial #459242K09162818; (1) Ingersol Air Compressor, Serial # 1271909; (1) Monroe Sand Spreader, Serial #1MD103850ES; (1) Kaufman Backhoe Trailer, No Serial #; (1) Starlite 20’ Bumper Trailer, Serial #13Y5S202070099; (1) Starlite 16’ Bumper Trailer, Serial #77-1623AC; (1) 1999 Starlite Flatbed Trailer, Serial # 13YFD2525XC073270; (1) 1991 Freightliner FL 120, Serial #2FUY3ECB4MR504745; (1) 1997 Ford F350XL Crew Cab, Serial #1FTJW35H2VEC05316; (1) 1997 Chevrolet 1/2-ton short bed pickup, Serial #1GCEC14WZ180010.
• Application & Utility Permit for a road cut in District 3, by Muskogee County RWD#3, on 194th St S, 1/2-mile north of Hwy 62.
• Authorization for the Sheriff’s Office to purchase (3) 2023 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors, utilizing the ARPA Account, at a total price of $135,703.80.
• Financing by Welch State Bank for the Wainwright Fire Dept. lease purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Truck in the amount of $48,000.00.
• Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU) with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation concerning Tribal Transportation Roads.
• Application for Emergency Management Conference and Training Attendance Reimbursement Approval.
• Entering into Executive Session for following purposes:
I. Confidential communications between the Board of County Commissioners and its attorney, John Tyler Hammons, concerning a pending litigation. Re: H&G Paving Contractors, Inc. vs The Muskogee Board of County Commissioners; Case #CJ-23-18, Title 25 Chapter 8 §307 4.
II. Confidential communications between the Board of County Commissioners and its attorney, John Tyler Hammons, concerning a pending investigation. Re: Muskogee County Fire Depts; Title 25 Chapter 8 §307 4.
• Come out of Executive Session and take any action on matters discussed in Executive Session Re: H&G Paving Contractors, Inc. vs The Muskogee Board of County Commissioners; Case #CJ-23-18, Title 25 Chapter 8 §307 4.
• Come out of Executive Session and take any action on matters discussed in Executive Session Re: Muskogee County Fire Depts; Title 25 Chapter 8 §307 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.