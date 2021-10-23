Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 18 regular meeting.
• Corey Sisson as a City Appointee to the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority.
• Health Department purchase of COVID 19 home testing kits, utilizing the Disparity Grant.
• Acceptance of a proposal from APS FireCo, for alarm replacement in the County Courthouse.
• Authorization to use the deductible fund for the total loss of a Sheriff’s vehicle damaged on 10-27-21, in the amount of $23,225.00.
•Resolution concerning redistricting in Muskogee County.
• Enter into Executive Session with Mike Miller and Mayor Marlon Coleman concerning ARPA funds and Economic Development. Re: Title 25 §307 C. 11.
• Adjourn from Executive Session and vote on issues pertaining to the matter of ARPA funds and Economic Development. Re: Title 25 §307 C. 11.
• Any matters relating to COVID 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.