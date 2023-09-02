WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and the minutes of the August 2, 2023 regular meeting.
• Internet Service Agreement between the OSU Extension Services Office and Dobson Fiber.
• Juvenile Detention Contract with the Creek County Juvenile Justice Center.
• Annual Memorandum of Agreement with Cherokee Nation on road improvement projects, including Tribal Transportation Program projects.
• County Road Use/Maintenance and Repair agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.