WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and the minutes of the August 2, 2023 regular meeting.

• Internet Service Agreement between the OSU Extension Services Office and Dobson Fiber.

• Juvenile Detention Contract with the Creek County Juvenile Justice Center.

• Annual Memorandum of Agreement with Cherokee Nation on road improvement projects, including Tribal Transportation Program projects.

• County Road Use/Maintenance and Repair agreement.

