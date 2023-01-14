Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Jan. 9, 2023 regular meeting.
• Consideration of hiring legal counsel to represent Muskogee County in civil matters.
• Items needed for courthouse.
• Possibility of establishing a Muskogee County Asphalt Plant.
