Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Jan. 9, 2023 regular meeting.

• Consideration of hiring legal counsel to represent Muskogee County in civil matters.

• Items needed for courthouse.

• Possibility of establishing a Muskogee County Asphalt Plant.

