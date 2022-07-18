At its regular meeting on Monday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 11 regular meeting.
• Selected the payment option of one $543 payment for the ACCO Self Insured Group (SIG) Property & Liability Coverage for Muskogee County.
• Approved taking in approximately 1/8 mile of S 135th St. E lying south of E 243rd St. S, in Muskogee County District 2.
• Approved expenditure from the ARPA Fund to pay for the District 2 LOW WATER BRIDGE – Bid#46.
• Approved 324A Claim Form for Right-of-Way Acquisitions.
• Approved membership Dues from CODA, in the amount of $1,139.
• No action on request from R.L.R. Investments concerning a 60’ Roadway Easement along South 24th Street belonging to the County.
• Approved $100K ARPA request for RWD1 for a pump that is needed to facilitate the water needs for the new, large industrial development in Oktaha.
• Approved District 3 taking in the following legally described road: North 10 of the South ½ of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast 1/4 & the South 10 of the North ½ of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast 1/4 & Beginning at the Southwest Corner of the North ½ of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast 1/4, Thence N81°11’14”W 362.3 N77°19’05”W 76.7 N21°40’12”E 20 S75°14’53 of Section25 Township 15 North Range 17 East, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• No action on treasurer’s Resale Property Financial Statement.
• No action on Bank Resolution for the County Treasurer.
• No action on request for conveyance of the following property by the Town of Warner: Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28 Township 12 North Range 19 East Farmland in Warner.
• No action on request by the Court Clerk for the purchase and installation of closed circuit computer/camera system in Judge Adair’s courtroom.
• Approved lease/purchase of a backhoe from Yellowhouse Machinery by District 1in the amount of $126,841.25.
• Approved agreement between District 1 and Armstrong Bank for the lease/purchase of a backhoe.
