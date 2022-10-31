Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — GLANCE

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Oct. 24 regular meeting.

• Medical Service Contract between the Sheriff's Office and Michael S. Smith, Nurse Practitioner.

• Application and Utility permit from B & H Construction for natural gas pipeline at 1200 E. 83rd St. S.

• Application and Utility permit from Okmulgee Rural Water District #20 for a water line at 4321 N. 224th St. W.

• Agreement between Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department and Muskogee City County E911 Trust Authority.

• Bids of $31,900 from American Native for labor and $25,890 from Newell Wood for material for Construction of Equipment Shed for District 1.

• Bids of $31,900 from American Native for labor and $25,890 from Newell Wood for material for Construction of Equipment Shed for District 2.

• Bids of $31,900 from American Native for labor and $25,890 from Newell Wood for material for Construction of Equipment Shed for District 3.

• Payment for Equipment Shed for District 1 from ARPA account.

• Payment for Equipment Shed for District 2 from ARPA account.

• Payment for Equipment Shed for District 3 from ARPA account.

• Payment from ARPA Account from damage sustained from recent flooding events at the Muskogee County ORV Park.

• Appointing Caleb Brewer Muskogee County EMS Board of Director for the term of 5 years beginning January 1, 2023.

• Appointing Jerry Milsap Muskogee County EMS Board of Director for the term of 5 years beginning January 1, 2023.

• Authorize Laurel Havens to explore funding opportunities through federal agencies for the purchase of radios to be used by the emergency services.

• Resolution to apply for Muskogee County's share of the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.

• Resolution to name a new bridge in District 2 the J.W. Jones Bridge, located on 153rd Street, 2 miles west of U.S. 64.

