At its regular Monday meeting, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 3, 2023 regular meeting.
• Agreement between Mountain View Fire Department and the Muskogee City County Enhanced 9-1-1 Trust Authority for dispatch services for FY 2024.
• Agreement for the ACCO Self Insurance Group, (Property/Liability), for FY 2024. Payment option No. 1 for $704,077.
• Intent to Participate and Choice of Payment Option for the ACCO Self Insurance Group, (Property/Liability), for FY 2024.
• Detention Services Agreement with CommunityWorks for juvenile detention services in Cleveland County.
• Expenditure from the ARPA account for the District 2 Asphalt Project on E 133rd St. S, in the amount of $825,000.
• Declaration of Surplus of a Komatsu Compact Excavator, Inventory ID# D-356-0303, from District 3.
• District 2 purchase of a 2023 John Deere 450 P-Tier Dozer off of State Contract, in the amount of $135,880.93.
• Agreement with ODOT for the District 3 lease/purchase of a Mack MP8 Dump Truck on the Revolving Fund.
• 324-A Claim Form for the District 3 lease/purchase of a Mack MP8 Dump Truck on the Revolving Fund.
• Table Bid # 75 — 60 KW Diesel Generator for the Courthouse.
• Bid # 75 — 60 KW Diesel Generator for the Courthouse. Awarded to Commercial Power Solutions for $56,600.
• Contract with Oxford Production for one year at $60,000 with option to renew.
• Bids: Flooring for the Assessor’s Office – Bid #76. Awarded bid to American Native for $49,500 to be paid out of ARPA funds.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• Agreement between Brushy Mountain Fire Department and the Muskogee City County Enhanced 9-1-1 Trust Authority for dispatch services for FY 2024.
• Agreement between Buckhorn Fire Department and the Muskogee City County Enhanced 9-1-1 Trust Authority for dispatch services for FY 2024.
• Keefeton Fire Department and the Muskogee City County Enhanced 9-1-1 Trust Authority for dispatch services for FY 2024.
• Indigent Burial Contract with Lescher Millsap Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.