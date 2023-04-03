Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting on Monday, the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners took the following action:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the March 27, 2023 regular meeting and minutes of March 29, 2023.
• Equipment Lease Agreement from Dotcom Leasing LLC. for 2 Sharp MX-B376WH copiers in the County Sheriff’s Office.
• Anti-Displacement Relocation Assistance Plan for the 2019 CDBG-DR Okay Road Project Contract #18664 CDBGDR 19.
• Section 3 Plan for the 2019 CDBG-DR Okay Road Project, Contract #18664 CDBGDR 19.
• Section 3 Resolution for the 2019 CDBG-DR Okay Road Project, Contract #18664 CDBGDR 19.
• Take off the table Bid #61 Asphalt for Commissioner’s Districts.
• Bid #61 Asphalt for Commissioner’s Districts.
• Settlement Distribution Statement concerning OK Janssen Pharmaceuticals Opioid Qualified Settlement Fund.
• Settling of certain claims in pending litigation Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee County v. Cephalon Inc., et al. Case No. CJ-2020-116, filed in the United States District Court of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, including potential resolution of certain claims against Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Teva, and Allergan, related to lawsuits against these pharmaceutical supply chain participants of opioid prescription drugs and taking appropriate action including possible authorization to settle claims.
• Use of ARPA Funds for flooring in the District Attorney’s Office.
• Invoice for ActivePure Replacement Cells at the County Jail.
• Agreement with CINTAS for mats at the County Courthouse Complex.
• ARPA Funds for a low water bridge on East 83rd between 25th and 35th, in District 1, at an estimated cost of $30,000.
• RPA Funds for a low water bridge on 40th just north of 93rd, in District 1, at an estimated cost of $38,000.
• Contract between the 911 Center and Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department.
• Contract between the 911 Center and Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department.
• Additional employee for Muskogee County Emergency Management.
• Hiring Serve Pro to perform demo on the Courthouse Emergency Management Office.
RECEIVED:
• Mineral Interest Report for unclaimed property in Muskogee County.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• Presentation from Chris Franklin with Paul Davis Restoration.
• Items needed for courthouse.
• Leverage Resolution for the 2019 CDBG-DR Okay Road Project, Contract #18664 CDBGDR 19.
• Signing and approving the Settlement Participation Forms (Exhibit K) in the Walmart Settlement Agreement dated November 14, 2022, the Teva and Allergan Settlement Agreements dated November 22, 2022, and the CVS and Walgreens Settlement Agreements dated December 9, 2022, as recommended by legal counsel for Muskogee County, and authorize the Chair of the Board of Muskogee County Commissioners to execute the Subdivision Participation Forms for Muskogee County’s participation in the Teva-Allergan-CVS-Walgreens-Walmart Settlement Agreements.
• H&G Paving Contractors, Inc vs the Board of County Commissioners, Case #CJ-23-18 and/or matters concerning Keefeton Volunteer Fire Dept. vs Board of County Commissioners, Case #CV-23-185; RE: Title 19, Chapter 8, § 307 B 4.
