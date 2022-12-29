Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At the regular meeting Wednesday morning, Muskogee County Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Dec. 19, 2022 regular meeting.
• Agreement between the Assessor’s Office and Dirt Road Data for Data entry services.
• District 3 purchase of a Road Widener shoulder widener from Van Keppel, off of State Contract, in the amount of $63,710.80.
• District 3 purchase of a Road Widener shoulder roller attachment, off of State Contract, in the amount of $57,879.00.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• Resolution for EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer) payments.
• District 3 purchase of a Kubota compact track loader SVL97-2, from ARPA Funds, in the amount of $76,683.39.
• District 3 purchase of a Kubota KX08045 Super Series Excavator, from CARES Fund, in the amount of $115,276.10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.