At Monday's regular scheduled meeting, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 30, 2023 regular meeting.
• Application & Utility Permit from Okmulgee Rural Water District #20 for cut dirt or gravel road crossing in District 3 on N. 239th Street West, North of 40th Street N, and North 239th Street West crossing at curve.
• Expenditure from the ARPA Account to RRY Services to construct a 55’ Bridge over Starvilla Creek in District 2, in the amount of $172,760, bid #57.
• Resolution Approving County Officers Travel Allowance.
• Cooperative Service Agreement between the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners and U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), and Wildlife Services (WS) for FY24.
• Authorization for ACCO to use the Deductible Fund to pay for a claim by District 2 in the amount of $5,635.71, for an accident dated May 22, 2023.
• Software Lease/Maintenance Agreement for FY24 with TM Consulting, Inc. for the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office.
• Bids
a. Tabled Bid #67 – Elevator Maintenance & Service for the Courthouse Complex and Jail.
b. Two bids for Compressor for the Webbers Falls Fire Dept. and awarded to Compressed Air Partners for $47,070.
c No bids on 60 KW Diesel Generator for the Courthouse.
d. Tabled Bid #70 – Six-month bid.
e. Accepted and awarded Bid #71 – Electric Extrication Tools for the Webbers Falls Fire Dept. Okie Extrication for $32,800.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• Determination that a parcel of real property located in the Town of Warner, County of Muskogee constitutes common area nuisance property, said property described as follows: Section 28 Township 12 Range 19East Farmland in Warner Part of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter Beginning 120 feet South of the Northeast quarter of BLOCK 33 WARNER and South 233 feet west, 140 feet north, 233 feet east, 140 feet to the place of beginning.
• Out of Executive Session: Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. vs. Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee, District Court of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, CV-23-185; Investigation of former administration of Oktaha Fire Dept. AUTHORITY: Title 25 Okla. Statute, § 307(B)(4).
