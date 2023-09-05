At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and the minutes of the August 2, 2023 regular meeting.
• Internet Service Agreement between the OSU Extension Services Office and Dobson Fiber.
• Juvenile Detention Contract with the Creek County Juvenile Justice Center.
• Annual Memorandum of Agreement with Cherokee Nation on road improvement projects, including Tribal Transportation Program projects.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• County Road Use/Maintenance and Repair agreement.
