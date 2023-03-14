Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting on Monday, the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners took the following action:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 6, 2023, regular meeting.
• Agreement with Meshek & Associates for Hazard Mitigation Grant Writing.
• Took off the table Mountain View Fire Dept. Mowing Bid #59.
• Mountain View Fire Dept. Mowing - Bid #59.
• Engagement Letter with Turner & Associates for County Budget Maker.
• Application & Utility Permit from Okmulgee County RWD #20 for a Road Bore at the following location in District 3: 3085 S. 194th Street W.
• Quote from Dell Technologies for IT Support in the County Assessor’s Office.
• Request for the Acceptance of a road into District 1 County Road inventory, in the following location: Part of the northwest corner of the NE/4 of Section 29, Township 15N, Range 20E, also known as Thunder Road.
• Entered into Executive Session as identified below: Buckhorn-Muskogee County Fire Department vs. Board of County Commissioners, Muskogee County, Oklahoma, District Court of Muskogee County, CV-23-185; And Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. vs. Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee, District Court of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, CV-23-186. Possible Executive Session for the purpose of confidential communications between the Board of County Commissioners of the County of Muskogee and its attorneys concerning the two lawsuits previously referenced. Public disclosure of these confidential communications would seriously impair the ability of the Board and its attorneys to properly process and defend this litigation. As such, the communications in this Executive Session are confidential. AUTHORITY: Title 25 Okla. Statute, § 307(B)(4).
• Adjourn Executive Session and return to Regular Meeting.
Rescinded the following two resolutions:
a. December 2, 2022 Resolution in which the Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee County, Oklahoma authorized the Muskogee County Emergency Management Director to enter into a contract with an emergency communication service provider to provide emergency communication and dispatching services as to the residents of certain Title 19 county fire departments, and designating the Muskogee County Emergency Management Director as the requisitioning officer for such Title 19 county fire departments.
b. January 23, 2023 Resolution in which the Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, appointed Jeff Smith as Requisitioning Officer for all purchase orders for all Title 19 county fire departments, authorized the appointment of a selection committee to nominate individuals to serve on the boards of various Title 19 county fire departments, required all Title 19 county fire departments to file an inventory of all county purchased equipment, required all Title 19 county fire departments to surrender all funds within their possession, and requested audits of all Title 19 county fire departments.
• Amended and/or approved the following resolution as ultimately amended through discussion and vote in the Board meeting: Resolution designating Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith as requisitioning officer for Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department, Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, Brushy Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department and authorizing the same to requisition necessary goods and services for the general maintenance and operation of such departments, including but not limited to emergency dispatch services.
RESOLUTION:
WHEREAS, the County Central Purchasing Act (19 OS § 1500 et seq.) requires that each county institution, department, officer, and employee make use of the County Purchasing Agent when making purchases for the county;
WHEREAS, the County Central Purchasing Act (19 OS § 1500 et seq.) requires that purchases by the County Purchasing Agent may only be instituted upon the submission of a requisition form by a requisitioning officer.
WHEREAS, the County Central Purchasing Act (19 OS § 1500 et seq.) requires the County to designate two (2) requisitioning officers for each county institution, department, officer.
WHEREAS, the Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department, Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, Brushy Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department are each Title 19 County Fire Departments organized pursuant to 19 OS § 351(D) and are subject to the County Central Purchasing Act (19 OS § 1500 et seq.)
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF MUSKOGEE COUNTY that: Section 1. Pursuant to 19 OS § 1503, Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith is designated requisitioning officer for Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department, Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, Brushy Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department. Such requisitioning officers are authorized to requisition necessary goods and services for the general maintenance and operation of Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department, Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, Brushy Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department, including but not limited to obtaining emergency dispatch services.
Took no action:
• Agreement with Meshek & Associates for professional engineering services concerning improvements to parts of Okay Road.
• Presentation by John Wrenn with Cintas.
• Linen Agreement with Superior Linen Services for mats at the Courthouse Complex.
