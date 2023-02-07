Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Jan. 30, 2023 regular meeting.
• Take off the table Bid #54 – Floor repairs for the County Election Board.
• Bid #54 from American General LLC – Floor repairs for the County Election Board.
• Appointment of Charles Lamont to the Muskogee County Excise and Equalization Board, to fulfill the unexpired term of David White.
• Advertising for bidding the construction of a County Bridge in District 2.
• County Bridge plans for Starvilla Creek located in District 2. This is a 55-foot span bridge design using crosstown beams.
• Request by Wainwright Fire Dept. of $48,000 to purchase a truck.
• District 1 surplus of impact wrench ID No. 659.99.
• District 1 disposing of gasoline fuel pump no serial number; Echo concrete saw serial No. 358583; Stanley Breaker Drill hammer serial No. 8D106; cement mixer no serial number; air compressor serial No. 459242K09162818; Inderso air compressor serial No. 1271909; Monroe sand spreader serial No. 1MD103850ES; Kaufman backhoe trailer no serial number; Starlite 20-feet bumper trailer serial No. 13Y5S202070099; Starlite 16-feet bumper trailer serial No. 77-1623AC; 1999 Starlite flatbed trailer serial No. 13YFD2525XC073270; 1991 Freightliner FL120 serial No. 2FUY3ECB4MR504745; 1997 Ford F350XL Crew Cab serial No. 1FTJW35H2VEC05316; 1997 Chevrolet 1/2-ton short bed pickup serial No. 1GCEC14WZ180010.
The board took no action on:
• Engagement Letter with the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office for county related matters.
• Agreement with Collins, Zorn, & Wagner for representation in H&G Contractors, Inc. vs the Board of County Commissioners and County Commissioners in their capacity as County Commissioner, Re: CJ-23-18.
• Additional employee for Muskogee County Emergency Management Office.
