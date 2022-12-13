Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee County Board of Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports approval of the of the minutes of the Dec. 5, 2022 regular meeting, and the minutes of the Dec. 2, 2022 emergency meeting.
• Agreement between Guardian RFID and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.
• Payment of Guardian RFID System from the ARPA Account.
The board took no action on the following:
• Flooring for County Clerk’s Office – Bid #52, pending clarification on bid total.
• Memorandum of Understanding, (MOU), between Oktaha Public School and District 1 to build a parking lot.
The board also accepted all compliant Six Months Bids — Bid #51.
In a special meeting immediately after its regular meeting, the board approved the following:
• Expenditure from ARPA Funds for a project in Dist. 3 in the amount of $250,000 for the overlay of South 64th Street between Oklahoma 16 and Hancock Street.
