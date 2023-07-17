At its regular meeting on Monday, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 3, 2023 regular meeting.
• Indigent Burial Contract with Lescher Millsap Funeral Home.
• Invoice from ACCO for yearly association dues.
• Hearing a petition for the taking in of the following road in District 2: W 60th PL S 925’ OF ROADWAY legally described as: Commencing at the SE/C, Thence N01°44’11”W 1322.83 S88°43’04”W 70 to P.O.B. Thence S01°59’09”E 69.35 S88°42’41”W 1251.62 N01°39’26”W 60 N88°42’41”E 1091.85 N01°40’42”W 9.35 N88°43’04”E 159.77 To P.O.B. S22 T14N R18E, Muskogee County, Oklahoma
• Road Acceptance resolution for the following road in District 2: W 60th PL S 925’ OF ROADWAY legally described as: Commencing at the SE/C, Thence N01°44’11”W 1322.83 S88°43’04”W 70 to P.O.B. Thence S01°59’09”E 69.35 S88°42’41”W 1251.62 N01°39’26”W 60 N88°42’41”E 1091.85 N01°40’42”W 9.35 N88°43’04”E 159.77 To P.O.B. S22 T14N R18E, Muskogee County, Oklahoma
• County Action Report to take the following road in Dist. 2 into County Inventory: following road in District 2: W 60th PL S 925’ OF ROADWAY legally described as: Commencing at the SE/C, Thence N01°44’11”W 1322.83 S88°43’04”W 70 to P.O.B. Thence S01°59’09”E 69.35 S88°42’41”W 1251.62 N01°39’26”W 60 N88°42’41”E 1091.85 N01°40’42”W 9.35 N88°43’04”E 159.77 To P.O.B. S22 T14N R18E, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• District 3 purchase of a Kubota Commercial Gas Zero Turn Mower, off of state wide contract #SW0196NE, in the amount of $10,454.15.
• Application & Utility Permit for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: 9126 W 20th St N Muskogee
• Application & Utility Permit for a road bore in District 3 at the following location: 8114 W 43rd St Muskogee, OK
• Juvenile Detention Contract with Western Plains Youth & Family Services, Inc.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• Take off the table Bid # 74 — mowing for the Treasurer’s Office.
• Bid # 74 — mowing for the Treasurer’s Office.
• Extension update from Todd Trennepohl with OSU Extension Office.
• Adjourn Executive Session, return to regular meeting, and take any appropriate action concerning Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department vs Board of County Commissioners, Case # CV-23-185. Re: Title 19, Chapter 8, § 307 B 4
