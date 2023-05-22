At its regular Monday meeting, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the May 15, 2023.
• Take off the table Bid #65, 55’ Crosstown Bridge in District 1.
• Bid #65, 55’ Crosstown Bridge in District 1 from Rail Road Yard in amount of $228,000.
• Contract between District 1 and Rail Road Yard for a 55’ Crosstown Bridge up to total amount of bid.
• Fiscal Year 2021 SEFA Report.
• Fiscal Year 2022 SEFA Report.
• Acknowledged letter from the State Auditor’s Office and authorized Board of County Commissioners Cahirman Kenny Payne to be designated for responsibility of preparation of the Corrective Action Plan and the Summary Schedule of Prior Audit Findings.
• Lease Purchase Agreement between District 1 and Bruckner Truck Sales, Inc. for the lease of a 2023 Mack Truck, RE: State Contract SW35T for $198,480.67.
• Lease of a 2018 Mack Dump Truck, by District 3, to purchase it in the amount of $85,873.09.
• Purchase of a John Deere 320 P-Tier Backhoe Loader from Yellowhouse Machinery Co. in the amount of $147,356.38.
• Application & Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a bore .39 miles west & 1.43 miles north of junction OK 2 OK 7171, Porum.
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to supply a task force officer.
• Equipment Lease between the Sheriff’s Office and Dotcom Leasing.
• To have appraisal of real property located in Section 26, Township 13 North, Range 17 East Re: O.S. Title 25 §307 (B)(3).
• Bid #66 – Flooring for the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office from American General LLC for $65,100 and tabled pending review.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• Application for Temporary Appropriations in the amount of $11,056,263.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.