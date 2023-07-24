At its regular meeting on Monday, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the July 17, 2023 regular meeting.
• Agreement with the City of Muskogee concerning the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program Award.
• Annual uniform and facility services agreement with Cintas Corporation for District 1.
• USDA-RD Grant for the Town of Summit Project in District 1.
• Use of the FY23 deductible fund to pay a claim in the amount up to $24,000.00, for damages to Muskogee County District 1, 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Crew Cab Truck, VIN# 1GC1KUEGOFF507515, with option to keep vehicle.
• Use of the FY24 deductible fund to pay a claim in the amount of $3,101.59, for damages to Muskogee County Sheriff’s Dept., 2021 Police Interceptor Utility Vehicle AWD, VIN# 1FM5K8A87MGA24867.
• Invitation to Bid for the Haskell Volunteer Fire Dept. to purchase a 19HP Pump & Console for $89,915.
• Agreement between the Health Dept. and Jeff Andrews to provide architectural services for a new Muskogee County Wellness building, up to $47,350.
• Resolution for Disposing of Equipment from District 3 for a Komatsu Compact Excavator, Inv. ID # D-356-0303, sold to Okmulgee County Commissioner District 2 for $30,000.
• Application & Utility Permit from Jerry’s Excavation for a road bore at 8177 E. Hancock St. Muskogee, OK, in District 1, with a caveat on the address to reflect direction to be east on Hancock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.