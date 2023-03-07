Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting on Monday, the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners took the following action:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 27, 2023, regular meeting.
• Purchase for tables at the Muskogee County Courthouse in the amount of $6933.43 from the ARPA account.
• Emergency Management Resolution For Disposing of Equipment for the following item: White 2017 Ford F250 Pickup Serial # 1FT7W2B6XHEC89865
• Contract with Collins, Zorn and Wagner for the purpose of handling business surrounding Muskogee County Fire Departments.
• Enter executive session with County Clerk Polly Irving, County Clerk First Deputy Sheila Harrison and District Attorney Larry Edwards to discuss County payroll procedures. Re: Oklahoma State Statue Title 25 Chapter 8 SS 307 B.
• Came out of Executive Session and took no action on matters discussed in Executive Session Re: Oklahoma State Statue Title 25 Chapter 8 SS 307 B.
• Bids - Mountain View Mowing - Bid #59. Accepted bid and tabled decision until March 13, 2023 meeting.
