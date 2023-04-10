Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting on Monday, the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners took the following action:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the April 3, 2023 regular meeting.
• Contract for Administrative Services Community Development Block Grant with Eastern Oklahoma Development District.
• Oklahoma FY22 Emergency Management Performance Subgrant Request for Reimbursement.
• Settlement Participation Forms (Exhibit K) in the Walmart Settlement Agreement dated November 14, 2022, the Teva and Allergan Settlement Agreements dated November 22, 2022, and the CVS and Walgreens Settlement Agreements dated December 9, 2022, as recommended by legal counsel for Muskogee County, and authorize the Chair of the Board of Muskogee County Commissioners to execute the Subdivision Participation Forms for Muskogee County’s participation in the Teva-Allergan-CVS-Walgreens-Walmart Settlement Agreements.
• Use of ARPA Funds for payment of an invoice to BioSafe Global Technologies for ActivePure Replacement cells and filters in the County Jail, in the amount of $9,876.
• Use of deductible fund for a District 1 backhoe and trailer that were totaled in an accident on March 14,2023, in an amount up to $124,000.
• Use of ARPA Funds for a drainage project on 63rd Street in Braggs for an amount up to $100,000.
• Use of ARPA Funds for a drainage project on 83rd and 35th streets in District 1 for an amount up to $25,000.
• Use of ARPA Funds for a drainage project on 55th Street in District 1 for an amount up to $35,000.
• Request from the City of Muskogee for conveyance of the following property: Muskogee OT Lots 1 & 2 Block 190 Subdivision Lot 6, (physical address 225 N 9th St., Muskogee, OK).
• Declaration of Surplus from District 1 for the following property: (1) Belshe Equipment Trailer, Inventory ID#348-125; (1) 1995 Chevrolet Pick-up, inventory ID #301-139.
• Bids: Matthews Ford for truck for Haskell Vol Fire department – Bid #62, $53,884.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• CIRB five-year plan including project prioritization resolution.
• After Executive Session, Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department vs Board of County Commissioners, Case # CV-23-185. Re: Title 19, Chapter 8, § 307 B 4
