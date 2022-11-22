Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

county

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee County Board of Commissioners approved the following:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Nov. 14 regular meeting.

• Holloway Engineering Ash Creek Bridge and Approach Plans JP 33054(04).

• Application and Utility from B & H Construction for natural gas pipeline at Crossing-3800 E. Smith Ferry.

• Lease/purchase of a skid steer from New Holland Tulsa by District 1 in the amount of $130,250.

• Approval of payment from the ARPA.

• Fund for scanning for asbuilts of the county services building.

 

The board took no action on the following:

• Buckhorn Fire Station purchase with HGAC.

• Regarding an alternative sentencing program.

• Appointment of a new board member to the Muskogee City/County Port Authority.

• An issue on 73rd Street when Brian Fuller failed to appear for his presentation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video