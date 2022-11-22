Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee County Board of Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Nov. 14 regular meeting.
• Holloway Engineering Ash Creek Bridge and Approach Plans JP 33054(04).
• Application and Utility from B & H Construction for natural gas pipeline at Crossing-3800 E. Smith Ferry.
• Lease/purchase of a skid steer from New Holland Tulsa by District 1 in the amount of $130,250.
• Approval of payment from the ARPA.
• Fund for scanning for asbuilts of the county services building.
The board took no action on the following:
• Buckhorn Fire Station purchase with HGAC.
• Regarding an alternative sentencing program.
• Appointment of a new board member to the Muskogee City/County Port Authority.
• An issue on 73rd Street when Brian Fuller failed to appear for his presentation.
