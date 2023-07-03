At its regular Monday meeting, the board took action on the following items:

APPROVED:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 26, 2023 regular meeting.

• FY2024 KELLPRO Software and Service Agreement for District 1.

• FY2024 KELLPRO Software and Service Agreement for District 2.

• FY2024 KELLPRO Software and Service Agreement for District 3.

• Agreement between Oktaha Fire Department and the Muskogee City County Enhanced 9-1-1 Trust Authority for dispatch services for FY 2024 revising the wording in the agreement — removing the word "View" and adding "Area County."

• Detention Services Agreement with CommunityWorks for juvenile detention services in Pottawatomie County.

• ARPA paperwork for the District 1 Drainage Project on 25th Street, in the amount of $30,000.00.

• Take off the table Bid #72 – Flooring for County Assessor’s Office.

TOOK NO ACTION

• Agreement for the ACCO Self Insurance Group, (Property/Liability), for FY 2024.

• Intent to Participate and Choice of Payment Option for the ACCO Self Insurance Group, (Property/Liability), for FY 2024.

• Take off the table Bid # 75 — 60 KW Diesel Generator for the Courthouse.

• Bid # 75 — 60 KW Diesel Generator for the Courthouse.

