At its regular Monday meeting, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 26, 2023 regular meeting.
• FY2024 KELLPRO Software and Service Agreement for District 1.
• FY2024 KELLPRO Software and Service Agreement for District 2.
• FY2024 KELLPRO Software and Service Agreement for District 3.
• Agreement between Oktaha Fire Department and the Muskogee City County Enhanced 9-1-1 Trust Authority for dispatch services for FY 2024 revising the wording in the agreement — removing the word "View" and adding "Area County."
• Detention Services Agreement with CommunityWorks for juvenile detention services in Pottawatomie County.
• ARPA paperwork for the District 1 Drainage Project on 25th Street, in the amount of $30,000.00.
• Take off the table Bid #72 – Flooring for County Assessor’s Office.
TOOK NO ACTION
• Agreement for the ACCO Self Insurance Group, (Property/Liability), for FY 2024.
• Intent to Participate and Choice of Payment Option for the ACCO Self Insurance Group, (Property/Liability), for FY 2024.
• Take off the table Bid # 75 — 60 KW Diesel Generator for the Courthouse.
• Bid # 75 — 60 KW Diesel Generator for the Courthouse.
