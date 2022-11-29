Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee County Board of Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports approval of the of the minutes of the Nov. 21 regular meeting.
• Resolution for Muskogee County. Muskogee County is requesting authorization to make purchases utilizing the Helping Governments Across The Country (H-GAC). OK Statute Title 19 sec 1501 par. P states: counties may participate in a nationwide purchasing program sponsored by the national association representing counties and local cooperative procurement agreements entered into by the counties and other jurisdictions or any other competitively bid nationwide purchasing program.
