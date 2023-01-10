Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — GLANCE

At the regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Jan. 3, 2023 regular meeting.
• District 3 purchase of a Kubota compact track loader SVL97-2, utilizing ARPA Funds, from Stewart Martin Kubota for $75,423.
• District 3 purchase of a Kubota KX08045 Super Series Excavator, utilizing the CARES Fund, from Stewart Martin Kubota for $115,276.
• District 2 purchase of a Kubota compact track loader SVL97-2, utilizing ARPA Funds, from Stewart Martin Kubota for $75,423.
• Agreement for Engineering Services between Muskogee County and Meshek & Associates, LLC.
• Ratification of the routine FY2023 budget, for $157,500 from the OSU Extension Office.
