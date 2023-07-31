At its regular meeting on Monday, the board took action on the following items"
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the July 24, 2023 regular meeting.
• Annual uniform and facility services agreement with Cintas Corporation for District 1.
• Invitation to Bid for the construct at 422 N. Cherokee St.
• Declarations of Surplus of the following Equipment from District 1: (1) 2016 Stihl 27 Pole Saw Chainsaw, ID# D330-0223; (1) 2016 Stihl 27 Chainsaw 18”, ID# D330-0222; (1) 2018 Stihle Chainsaw, ID# D330-0224; (1) 2018 Stihl Chainsaw, ID# D330-0225; (1) 1990 John Deere Backhoe, ID# D332-0206; (1) 2008 Chevy Silverado, ID# D301-0229; (1) 2015 Toshibo Laptop, ID# D218-0201; (1) 2016 Stihl Chainsaw 20”-27”, ID# D330-0219; (1) 2002 Battery Charger Solar, ID# D499-0201; (1) 2001 Chevy Silverado 1500 Pickup, Serial #2GCEC19TX11195756; The following items have no Inventory ID numbers or serial numbers: (1) Snow plow blade and attachment, (1) Case Backhoe Bucket-15”, (1) Case Backhoe Bucket-36”, (1) Motor Stand shop built, (1) Forklift Cherry Picker shop built, (1) Tractor Tire & Wheel, (1) Side Boom Mower, (18) Semi Tires, (10) 16.5 Tires & Wheels, (1) Tommy Lift Gate, (1) 1995 Chevy Tailgate, (1) 2003 Ford Tailgate & Bumper, (2) Older Big Truck Tire & Wheels, (4) Tractor Tires, (12) Grader Tires, (2) Aluminum Tool Boxes, (1) Metal Tool Box, (1) Pile of Used Grader Blades, (2) Fuel Tanks with Stands (300 & 500 Gallons), (1) Fuel Tank w/Stand, (1) Poratable Buiding in Muskogee, (1) Box of assorted air, fuel, & oil filters, (3) Chain racket come-a-long’s, (2) Natural Gas Wall Infrared Wall Heaters, (1) Truck Cargo Box, (1) Radio Kenwood, (2) Radios Cobra 29LTD Classic.
• FY23 Financial Statement and notes to the financial statement.
• FY24 Reimbursement Contract with DEQ for the Environmental Officer Program.
• Contract between the Jail & Teresa James Nurse Practitioner.
• Resolution concerning the USDA Rural Development Grant for District 1 in the amount of $50,000.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• Quarterly Workforce Development Report from Darla Heller and Sara Nichols.
