Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — GLANCE

At its regular meeting on Monday, the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 17, 2023, special meeting, Feb. 21, 2023, regular meeting and emergency meeting.
• No action on contract with Meshek & Associates to write an update of the Hazard Mitigation policy. RE: Bid #56.
• Approved Hazard Mitigation Grant Supporting Documentation.
• Approved Lease Purchase Agreement with Armstrong Bank for Emergency Management's purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in the amount of $37,942.00. RE: Bid #55
• No action on Memorandum of Understanding between Muskogee County and Muskogee County Title 19 Fire Departments.
• Approved Purchase Contract between District 3 and Bruckner Truck Sales for the Lease Purchase of a 2024 MP8 Mack Truck Model: P164R, in the amount of $175,744, off of state contract pricing.
• No action on agreement with Meshek & Associates for Professional Engineering Services concerning improvements to parts of Okay Road.
• Approved invoice from Lathem Time in the amount of $1,572 for annual subscription.
• Approved quote from Reveal to the Sheriff’s Office for a service renewal on camera support and maintenance, software support and maintenance, and REVEAL Care Plus.
• No action on agreement with Superior Linen for floor mats.
• Approved bid of $6,933 each from Dutch Crafters for two judge's conference tables.
• Approved bid of $172,760 from Railroad Yard Services for bridge construction at East 23rd Street South in District 2.
