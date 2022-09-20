Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — GLANCE

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Sept. 8 and Sept. 12 regular meetings.
• Reappointed Dr. Fred Ruefer as a member of the Board of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and as a Trustee of the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve four-year term, respectively through August 30, 2026.
• Approved Burn Ban request from Clayton Webb, with Buckhorn Fire Department, under Article B.
• Approved resolution to approve participation in distributors Oklahoma Settlement agreement concerning the Opioid Lawsuit.
• Took no action on resolution concerning COVID precautions for the Courthouse Complex.
