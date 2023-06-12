At Monday's regular scheduled meeting, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the June 5, 2023 regular meeting
• Lease Agreement renewals with ODOT, and Insurance Verifications for the following agreements: District 1: #511030 / 511033; District 2: 512031; District3; 513032.
• Muskogee County Travel Policy.
• Salary of the Port of Muskogee Economic Development specialist Darla Heller in the amount of $30,000.
• Confirmation of the existing Board for the Mountain View Fire Dept. concerning the following members and terms: Greg Johnson 2024, Wayne Lawson 2025, Bobby Allen 2026, Gary Andrews 2027, and Darian Cantrell 2028.
• Appointment of the Board of Directors for the Brushy Mountain Fire Dept.
• Expenditure from the ARPA Fund for a bridge on N. 10th St. W. and 184th St. in the amount of, up to, $60,000.
• Amendment #1 to the Food Services Agreement between the Muskogee County Jail and Summit Food Service, LLC correcting the term of the agreement.
• Take off the table Bid #67 — Elevator Maintenance & Service for the Courthouse Complex and Jail.
• Bid #67 Elevator Maintenance & Service for the Courthouse Complex and Jail.
• Take off the table Bid #70 – 6 Month Bid.
• Bid #70 – 6 Month Bid.
