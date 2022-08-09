Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — GLANCE

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Aug. 1 regular and emergency meeting.
• Application and utility easement from Windstream KDL, LLC for the following location: West Smith Ferry Road (From S Cherokee Drive and West Smith Ferry Road) to the Core Scientific property.
• Purchase of Generator from Generator Supercenter in the amount of $65,340 for Braggs Fire Dept. Bid #47.
• Opioid Litigation Settlement: Re: Title 25 Chapter 8 Section 307 B. 4.
