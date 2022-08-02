Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — GLANCE

At its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 21 emergency meeting and July 25 regular meeting.
• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for the District 2 purchase of two tanker cars from The Railroad Yard, to use as drainage pipes.
• Agreement with the City of Muskogee concerning the 2022 Edward R. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program Award. Each entity is to pay half of $37,056.
• Expenditure documentation to pay for desk replacement in the Court Clerk’s Office.
• Annual Report for the FY22 Preservation Fund Account from the District Court Clerk.
• Payment in the amount of $30,000 to the Port of Muskogee in support of Economic Development.
• Designation of a road taken into county inventory as Mountain View Lane at the following location in District 3: The North 10 feet of the South ½ of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 & the South 10 feet of the North 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 & Beginning at the Southwest Corner of the North 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4, Thence N81°11’14” W 362.3 N77°19’05” W76.7 N21°40’ 12” E 20 S75°14’53”.
• Detention Services Agreement with CommunityWorks, LLC for juvenile detention services in Cleveland County.
• Detention Services Agreement with CommunityWorks, LLC for juvenile detention services in Pottawatomie County.
• Application & Utility Permit from Oklatel Communications, Inc. for a road bore on Wainwright Road and Sarah Street in Wainwright.
• Receiving bids, but tabling action on a generator for Braggs Fire Department, Bid No. 47. 2 purchase of two tanker cars from The Railroad Yard, to use as drainage pipes.
