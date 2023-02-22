Muskogee Board of County Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 13, 2023 regular meeting.
• District 1 resolutions for disposing of equipment for the following items: one five-foot brush hog, no serial number; Woods ditch bank mower, serial No. 1271909.
• Application and utility permit for a road cut in District 3 by Muskogee County Rural Water District No. 3 on 194th Street South, one-half mile north of U.S. 62.
• Sheriff to submit a 90-day notice to end its food service contract with Tiger Correctional Services.
• Purchase Agreement between District 2 and Yellowhouse Machinery for a John Deere 670G Motor Grader using state contract pricing, Re: SW192, in the amount of $308,496.
• Purchase Contract between District 2 and the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation for a John Deere 670G Motor Grader using state contract pricing, Re: SW192, in the amount of $308,496.
The board took no action on the following:
• Hazard Mitigation Grant.
• Muskogee County Fire Sales Tax Purchasing and Accounting Guidelines and Procedures.
Bids:
• Bid for Truck for Emergency Management, Bid No. 55, for $37,692 from Kyle Edwards Auto Group.
• Request for qualifications — Emergency Management, bid No. 56.
At an emergency meeting Tuesday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
• Rural Development Grant Application with the USDA for Districts 1 & 3.
• Rural Development Loan Application with the USDA for Districts 1 & 3.
• Purchase Contract between District 1 and the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation for a 2024 Mack Truck P164R using state contract pricing, in the amount of $176,596.
