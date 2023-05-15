At its regular Monday meeting, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 8, 2023.
• Conversion and organization of the Oktaha Area Firefighters Association Inc into the Oktaha Area County Fire Department.
• Renewal of an on-site service agreement between Smith’s Detection and the Sheriff’s Office with amendment to stipulate July 1 renewal.
• Settlement amount of $46,000 in AAE Holdings, Inc vs Muskogee County Health Dept. 23 CVS 3730. Cite: O.S. Title 25 § 307 (B)(4).
• Qualifying bid: 55’ Crosstown Beam Bridge in District 1 – Bid #65., and tabled final decision.
