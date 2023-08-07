At its regular meeting on Monday, the board took action on the following items:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the July 31, 2023 regular meeting.
• Re-imbursement letter for the FY23 Hazard Mitigation Advanced Assistance Project in the amount of $112,032.41.
• Resolution stating source of leverage funds in the amount of $969,881.25 & dedicating those funds as leverage for the FY2019 CDBG-DR Grant.
• Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between District 1 and Oktaha School to oversee the construction of two asphalt driveways.
• 20214 REAP Contract Closeout Certification.
• Resolutions for Disposing of Equipment from Dist. 2 of the following items: District 2:
(1) 2016 Stihl 27 Pole Saw Chainsaw, ID# D330-0223; (1) 2016 Stihl 27 Chainsaw 18”, ID# D330-0222; (1) 2018 Stihl Chainsaw, ID# D330-0224; (1) 2018 Stihl Chainsaw, ID# D330-0225; (1) 1990 John Deere Backhoe, ID# D332-0206; (1) 2008 Chevy Silverado, ID# D301-0229; (1) 2015 Toshiba Laptop, ID# D218-0201; (1) 2016 Stihl Chainsaw 20”-27”, ID# D330-0219; (1) 2002 Battery Charger Solar, ID# D499-0201; (1) 2001 Chevy Silverado 1500 Pickup, Serial #2GCEC19TX11195756; The following items have no Inventory ID numbers or serial numbers:
(1) Snow plow blade and attachment
(1) Case Backhoe Bucket-15”
(1) Case Backhoe Bucket-36”
(1) Motor Stand shop built
(1) Forklift Cherry Picker shop built
(1) Tractor Tire & Wheel
(1) Side Boom Mower
(18) Semi Tires
(10) 16.5 Tires & Wheels
(1) Tommy Lift Gate
(1) 1995 Chevy Tailgate
(1) 2003 Ford Tailgate & Bumper
(2) Older Big Truck Tire & Wheels
(4) Tractor Tires
(12) Grader Tires
(2) Aluminum Tool Boxes
(1) Metal Tool Box
(1) Pile of Used Grader Blades
(2) Fuel Tanks with Stands (300 & 500 Gallons)
(1) Fuel Tank w/Stand
(1) Poratable Buiding in Muskogee
(1) Box of assorted air, fuel, & oil filters
(3) Chain racket come-a-long’s
(2) Natural Gas Wall Infrared Wall Heaters
(1) Truck Cargo Box
(1) Radio Kenwood
(2) Radios Cobra 29LTD Classic
• Contract with Zapata Lawn Service for mowing at the Courthouse Complex.
• Resolution to add a Keycard Access Policy to the Muskogee County Employee Handbook.
• Application & Utility Permit from Polaris Technology for a crossing in District 2 at South 24th Street West.
• All compliant bids for OSU Extension Office for demolition, flooring, internal painting, plumbing, electrical, wall framing, sheetrock to be completed by September, 2023. Awarded mid to American Native for $38,900.
• No bids submitted for Health Department generator. Authorized Department to negotiate for generator not to exceed going rate.
TOOK NO ACTION:
Returned from executive session for Keefeton Fire Volunteer Department vs. Board of County Commissioners, Case # CV-23-185. Confidential communications between a public body and it’s attorney concerning a pending litigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determines that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest; RE: Title 19, Chapter 8, § 307 B 4
