At its regular Monday meeting, the board took action on the following items:

 

APPROVED:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the April 24, 2023 regular meeting.

• Memorandum of Understanding between District 1 and Hilldale School to partner to build a road at Hilldale School.

• Agreement with Ross Construction for a borrow pit   at 2500 N. Main Street, Muskogee, OK, for road materials at $5.00 per load.

• Request from the Mountain View Fire Dept.                         for a recognition of receipt of a certificate of  liability insurance. 

• Quit Claim Deed from the Board of County Commissioners to RLR Investments, LLC, for property located in Section 3, Township 14, Range 18, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.

 

TOOK NO ACTION:

• Creation of the position of Muskogee County Grant Director and the hiring of Kevin Wilson as the Director.

• Take off the table Bid # 63 Flooring for the D.A.’s Office. 

• Bid # 63 Flooring for the D.A.’s Office.

• Acceptance, approval, or modification of the submitted Brushy Mountain Board of Directors as follows: Lisa Tidwell-McKay, Kimberly Dugan, Jennifer Page-Simpson, Frank Barrett, Dustin Hale.

